South Africa: One Suspect Arrested and Two Firearms Recovered At Qumbu

press release

Tactical Response Team deployed at Qumbu with Mthatha Operational Command Centre (OCC) members conducted information driven operation searching for illegal firearms and ammunition at Ngxaboxa location and Mabolompo Location on 20 August 2020- between 23:00 till 09:00 the next day.

These suspects are believed to be in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition allegedly used in committing criminal activities around Qumbu areas.

The operation resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old male suspect from Ngxaboxa Location, Qumbu.

The suspect was arrested and charged for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition as well as possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

In another operation, Tactical Response Team deployed at Qumbu went to a homestead situated at Mabolompa Locality, Chulumca A/A, Qumbu. Upon arrival the father of wanted suspect informed police that his son and a friend were sleeping and guarding a shop and shebeen belonging to the suspect's uncle. A follow-up was done at the shop but the suspect evaded the police by escaping through the back door. A Pistol was found underneath the pillow where the suspect was sleeping.

An enquiry docket was opened and one pistol and one magazine containing four (04) live rounds was confiscated.

The suspect is expected to appear at Qumbu Magistrate's court facing respective charges.

All firearms will be taken for ballistic test to ascertain whether they have been used previously in crime.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga was elated with the intervention and the results achieved. "Our Intelligence driven operations are an efficient remedy. We will continue and make similar inroads in other towns until our people are and feel safe," she added.