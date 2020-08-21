Zimbabwe's Frustrated Opposition Urges SA to Take the Lead in Helping End the Crisis in That Country

analysis

Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party and the government will have to agree there is a crisis in the country before South Africa or the ANC can help them resolve it, says Lindiwe Zulu, cabinet minister and head of the ANC's international relations sub-committee.

As a diplomat, Lindiwe Zulu, now South Africa's social development minister, led SA's mediation efforts in Zimbabwe to try to ensure free and fair elections in 2013. On Friday, she said: "It looks like we are back to square one." Whatever gains SA's mediation had made in Zimbabwe, have now been reversed.

Zulu was speaking in a webinar by the Brenthurst Foundation, with Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC Alliance) vice president Tendai Bit. Brenthurst director Greg Mills said "Zimbabwe seems to be going down the pan again" in yet another socio-economic crisis which included 1,000% inflation.

"Zimbabwe is demonstrating that the saying, 'things can't get any worse', is fundamentally untrue," he said.

Mills asked Zulu and Biti if, and how, South Africa could help Zimbabwe resolve its current crisis.

Zulu said the ANC - as a fellow liberation movement to Zanu-PF - and the South African government wanted to be of the greatest possible assistance to Zimbabwe....