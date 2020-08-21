South Africa: The Looting Starts Deep in the Bowels of Government, That's Where It Must Be Stopped

21 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

The committee compiling lists of personal protective equipment tenders is also looking at measures such as dedicated courts to fast-track Covid-19 tender corruption cases. But top law enforcement bosses have warned MPs that the malfeasance must be stopped at its origin.

"If the proper risks were identified, if the proper mitigating measures were put in place... we would not be sitting with this massive challenge," National Director of Public Prosecution Shamila Batohi told Parliament's public spending watchdog, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), on Friday.

"There really has to be a strong focus on what went wrong with these departments, and measures put in place."

Or as Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu put it: "This idea that we will chase afterwards is very expensive, it is very wrong...

"In order to win this battle sustainably, the point has to be made: the only way to fortify the systems in government ... is to build up on the preventative measures."

Tax boss Edward Kieswetter agreed, but took a slightly different turn, telling Scopa how companies that were registered for IT services, or as car washes or bakeries, had won personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders.

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is already...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally
Graft-Accused Former Mugabe VP Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.