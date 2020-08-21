South Africa: The Looting Starts Deep in the Bowels of Government, That's Where It Must Be Stopped

analysis

The committee compiling lists of personal protective equipment tenders is also looking at measures such as dedicated courts to fast-track Covid-19 tender corruption cases. But top law enforcement bosses have warned MPs that the malfeasance must be stopped at its origin.

"If the proper risks were identified, if the proper mitigating measures were put in place... we would not be sitting with this massive challenge," National Director of Public Prosecution Shamila Batohi told Parliament's public spending watchdog, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), on Friday.

"There really has to be a strong focus on what went wrong with these departments, and measures put in place."

Or as Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu put it: "This idea that we will chase afterwards is very expensive, it is very wrong...

"In order to win this battle sustainably, the point has to be made: the only way to fortify the systems in government ... is to build up on the preventative measures."

Tax boss Edward Kieswetter agreed, but took a slightly different turn, telling Scopa how companies that were registered for IT services, or as car washes or bakeries, had won personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders.

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is already...