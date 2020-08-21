South Africa: Odendaalsrus and Thabong Police Stations Closed Due to Covid-19 Related Incidents

press release

The police stations in Odendaalsrus and Thabong are closed after members tested positive for Covid 19 virus.

The community serviced by the said police stations are advised that the Community Service Centres will temporarily operate as follows:

Odendaalsrus CSC will operate from the Parkhome next to the police station, CSC Emergency: 082 864 0004

Station Commander: 071 606 5303

Thabong CSC will operate from Crime Prevention Building which is inside the SAPS premises, CSC emergency number 072 195 7826

Station Commander:082 372 0368

The buildings will be decontaminated for the duration of the closure and members will be subjected to necessary Covid 19 related protocols.

Communities will be informed once they are operational again.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Free State, Lt Gen Baile Motswenyane and management wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these closures.