South Africa: Rhino Activists Protest As Convicted Poachers Ask to Be Set Free On a Legal Technicality

21 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

For six years, the Eastern Cape was in the grip of a series of brutal rhino poaching incidents that traumatised many rhino owners, veterinarians and conservationists. This week, a full bench of the Makhanda High Court was asked to set three men, known as the Ndlovu gang, that were linked to a large number of these incidents, free on a technicality. Concerned and fearful of the consequences, rhino owners, workers on game reserves and Dr William Fowlds, who had to do the autopsies on many of the animals, staged a protest outside the court.

"All we are asking for is a judicial system that works," veterinarian Dr William Fowlds said this week as he, and a group of game reserve employees and conservationists staged a protest outside the Makhanda High Court.

Inside, the judges who originally planned to hear the matter in chambers due to Covid-19, agreed to have oral arguments for the appeal heard in open court with a limited number of members of the public sitting in.

The appeal they were hearing held great significance for the group of protesters outside.

After a trial that lasted three years, Jabulani Ndlovu, Forget Ndlovu and Sibusiso Ndlovu, were convicted on...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

