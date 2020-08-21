Angola: Covid-19 - Huila's Laboratory Begins Testing

Lubango — Huila's virology laboratory, set up at Lubango Central Hospital, began on Thursday, diagnosing the COVID-19 pandemic, with six daily tests, following an experiment carried out on Wednesday.

It is the third province to carry out tests for the diagnosis of Covid-19, along with Luanda and Benguela.

According to the general director of the hospital, Maria Lina Antunes, the functionality of the laboratory was done together with a team from the National Institute of Health Research, which validated the space and guided the techniques to make the first tests of Covid-19.

"The equipment is functional. We tested positive samples that gave positive in our equipment and negative samples that confirmed they were negative," Maria Antunes said.