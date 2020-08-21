Angola: Covid-19 - Lunda Sul Detects Two Reactive Cases

21 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Saurimo — The eastern Lunda Sul province recorded on Thursday two reactive cases IGM of COVID-19 following 14 rapid serological tests conducted to citizens who violated the Luanda sanitary cordon imposed to the province.

Speaking to the press, the deputy coordinator of the Provincial Commission for the Response Against Covid-19 in Lunda Sul, Viegas de Almeida, said the reactive citizens have already been isolated at the Mulombe Treatment Centre, pending on the confirmation of the test.

He also explained that within 72 hours samples will be collected to be sent to Luanda for confirmation at the laboratory.

Viegas Almeida explained that since the serological testing in Lunda Sul has begun, more than 200 people, including truckers, violators of the sanitary cordon and patients with respiratory syndrome conducted tests, whose results were of three reactive (IGM).

Viegas de Almeida called on the people of Lunda Sul to continue strictly comply with biosecurity measures, frequently washing their hands with soap and water and wearing their facial masks correctly to prevent the spread of the disease.

To date, only four people in Lunda Sul are in home quarantine for breaking the sanitary cordon.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Graft-Accused Former Mugabe VP Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.