Ethiopia: India Donates Covid-19 Drugs to Ethiopia

21 August 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Embassy of India in Ethiopia has donated today medicines to Ethiopia to counter Corona virus in the country.

The donation includes 100,000 HCQ tablets, antibiotics and other essential life saving drugs.

Charge de' Affairs of Indian Embassy in Ethiopia, Mohan Lal handed over the donation to State Minister of Health, Dereje digumma this afternoon.

During the occasion the Charge de' Affairs of the Embassy said the donation was made in fulfillment of announcement made by the Prime Minister of India in April 2020 to combat COVID-19 pandemic to assist 25 countries including Ethiopia.

Noting the long-standing relation of the countries, he stated that India has been supporting Ethiopia in health sector in training and capacity building, supply of equipment and medicines, Tele-medicine and medical education for health care professionals among others, he added.

The State Minister of Health, Dereje digumma lauded the government and the people of India for their support to combat COVID-19 in Ethiopia.

The donation of these essential drugs in this critical time is very significant as the case of COVID-19 is increasing in the country, he pointed out.

He further called upon the government and people of India to strengthen their similar support in the future.

In a related news, the Ethio-American Doctors Group and ElsMed Business PLC have also donated today COVID-19 medical supplies worth over 600, 000 USD to the Minister of Health.

The supplies include Face-masks, Pediatric beds and Infusion pumps as well as medical equipments vital to Intensive Care Units (ICU)

