Tanzania: State Schools Regain Lost Glory

Zanzibar — MASSIVE government investments in education have started yielding fruits, with public schools regaining supremacy in national examination performance.

According to the 2020 National Form Six Examination results which were announced here yesterday, public schools have outsmarted their private counterparts, with eight government schools dominating in the top-ten list.

"These results simply reflect the government investments in improvement of educational infrastructure both in Zanzibar and Tanzania Mainland," National Examination Council of Tanzania (NECTA) Executive Secretary Dr Charles Msonde explained.

He named the top ten schools as Arusha-based Kisi miri, Kemebos in Kagera, Ahmes in Coast and Morogoro-based Mzumbe.

Other shining schools with their regions in brackets are Tabora Girls and Tabora Boys (Tabora), Ilboru (Arusha), Kibaha (Coast), Mwandet (Arusha) and Dareda (Manyara).

With the exception of Kemebos and Ahmes, all eight schools are government owned. This year, there was no category of worst performing schools because, according to Dr Msonde, "All schools excelled."

The council has also introduced a new category of ten schools which have registered progressive performance in three consecutive years, seven government schools being in the list.

They are Golden Ridge in Geita, Igunga in Tabora, Dareda in Manyara and Kilimanjaro's Machame Girls.

Others, with their regions in brackets, are Liwale Day (Lindi), Nyanduga (Mara), Edmund- Rice-Sinon (Arusha), Mkugwa (Kigoma), Ruhuwiko (Ruvuma) and Kilosa in Morogoro.

Golden Ridge, Edmund- Rice-Sinon and Ruhuwiko are the only private schools, which have made it to the new classification.

The previously shining Bagamoyo-based Marian Boys' has appeared second after Manyara's Dr Olsen in the category of ten schools whose performances have recorded a deteriorating trend in three consecutive years.

Other learning institutions with their regions in brackets are Mpendae (Urban West, Zanzibar), Airport and Swila (Mbeya), Magufuli (Geita), Mudio Islamic Seminary (Kilimanjaro), Kibakwe (Dodoma), Lupa (Mbeya) and Kiembesamaki 'A' Islamic (Urban West).

This group has attracted four private schools-Marian Boys, Airport, Swilla and Mudio Islamic.

Dr Msonde further named the best three regions in the examination results as Lindi, Mtwara and Simiyu while the three regions which have recorded improving performance for three consecutive years are Lindi, Simiyu and Ruvuma.

Only three private schools have produced the top ten candidates in science subjects, with Kibaha's Alex Joseph Mbogo topping the list.

Other academic giants with their schools in brackets are Longnus Gilbert Mgaza (Ilboru), Claud Kitumbika (Tabora Boys'), Mwesiga Rwegerera (Kisimiri) Maria Hewa Gambaloya (Marian Girls), Marietha Pastory Mondea (St Mary's MazindeJuu), Abuu Hamad Mtambo (Kisimiri), Asterius Salum Mayaya (Mzumbe), Edward Ndonyo (Ilboru) and Nisha Nkya (Feza Girls).

Public and private schools however scored equally in the best 10 candidates in language and art subjects, with Kisimiri's Joseph Masangula on the peak.

Others with their schools in brackets are Nduhirubusa Jamali January (Milambo), Theontius Rutatola Theobald (Kisimiri) and Priscus Joseph Thomas (Lyamungo).

Other shining linguists are Mariam Godwin Kimario and Ilonga Desdery Sigonda (St. Mary's Mazinde Juu), Erasto Musa Magavilo (Ahmes), Stephen Luhelo Mlogolo (Ndanda), Dina Dawson Rugaimukamu (St Mary Goreti) and Cuthbert Lopeny Ramat (Ahmes).

Meanwhile, the government has reacted to the results, saying the impressive performance showcased by public schools in the Advanced Secondary school national examination results released yesterday are the dividends of the government investment's in the education sector.

Speaking to reporters yesterday in Dodoma shortly after the National Examination Council of Tanzania (NECTA) release of the Form Six results, Regional Administration and Local Government Minister Selemani Jafo said the best performance in Form Four results will be seen by 2022.

Mr Jafo said the government had projected changes in performance of the public school for Form Six by 2020 after investments it made in infrastructure, human resources and learning and teachings environment.

Of the top ten schools, he said, eight are public schools of which three namely Kisimiri, Mwandet and Dareda, are ward schools.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said they had projected to have six schools in the top ten bracket this year, saying investment paid off well by having eight and the public should expect more exemplary performance in the coming years.

The minister said the government has injected more than 1.05tr/- in free education and 588bn/- for infrastructure construction, renovation and improvements which are contributing factors.

Moreover, he said, they employed a good number of teachers in five years under the fifth phase government of President John Magufuli to address teacher's shortage which in one way or another were a contributing factor of past poor performance.

On top of that, he said, the government renovated dilapidated infrastructures of 73 old public schools, five of which are in the top ten list released for a better teaching and learning environment.

Mr Jafo said the public trust in the government schools is evidenced by the parents' response to take their children to public schools in the recently Form Five list contrary to the situation in the previous years.