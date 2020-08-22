Zambia: Youth and Covid-19 Diaries - Really Missing Church

21 August 2020
UNFPA East and Southern Africa (Johannesburg)

Zambia: 26-year-old Laika Lizimu's Story

Date of diary session: 7 May 2020

The situation is tough, the country is facing an economical crisis, movement restrictions, no unnecessary gatherings. I have been locked down with my family and it is really hectic, because it's promoting stigma. We are no longer living the life of peace we had been living some years back.

The good thing is that we are free to access all sexual reproductive health products and services, including condoms. I have been actively supporting my family, friends and community by sensitising them about the symptoms, signs and precaution measures of COVID-19.

My work has not stopped

I'm a youth Facilitator who works with youths in schools, health centres and the community at large, so during this lockdown I did not stop the facilitation but I am doing it via social media, especially my Facebook. I also use SMS and WhatsApp for facilitation in terms of schooling. I am currently upgrading my studies at one of the universities in Zambia. However, I am doing both my work and studies through social media e-learning.

Missing church and outdoor games

I really miss church services, outdoor games and other gatherings like parties because they promote interaction among us as young people. My advice to other young people is that; the future for the next generation is now, eat healthy foods, do exercises and take a lot of liquids.

Even during this pandemic, I am very grateful for the efficient use of media for both work and studies.

About the #YouthAndCOVID19 Series

The UNFPA East and Southern Africa Regional Office through its flagship programme for youth, the Safeguard Young People programme, has been engaging with young people in the region to find out how they are coping with the current COVID-19 pandemic. The aim of the project is to share best practices among the youth and to expose them to the many interventions and responses to COVID-19 that UNFPA and its partners have put in place during this time.

- Lindiwe Siyaya

Read the original article on UNFPA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 UNFPA East and Southern Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: UNFPA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
I'm Still Alive! Nigerian Actor Baba Suwe Dismisses Death Rumours
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.