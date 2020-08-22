Egypt Sends Additional Aid Planes to Lebanon

22 August 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Two military aircraft carrying foodstuffs and medical supplies left here on Saturday for Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport to help the Lebanese people in the aftermath of the massive explosion that jolted Beirut port on August 4.

The planes are part of an airlift ordered by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to help the Lebanese people in the aftermath of the recent deadly explosion that hit Beirut.

Al-Azhar, the Coptic Orthodox Church and the Egyptian Cure Bank participated in preparing the relief shipments.

Lebanese officials expressed their deep gratitude for the efforts being exerted by Egypt to help and stand by Lebanon during these trying times.

