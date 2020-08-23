Ethiopia: Why Has Ethiopia Waited for So Long to Join the World Trade Organization (WTO)?

It was some twenty years ago that the issue of whether Ethiopia should join the World Trade Organization or not was raised and discussed by the concerned authorities both in the private and public sectors. The issue had attracted much attention and heated debate because Ethiopia had just shifted from a state-controlled to a private sector-led economic development strategy. Public enterprises were being privatized and there was no solid experience to rely on in privatization as well as in running state-owned industries more efficiently. It is also to be recalled that privatization was a choice forced upon Ethiopia by international financial institutions namely the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank under the infamous structural adjustment program.

The crux of the matter was that since Ethiopia was adopting a private sector-driven economic development strategy, it was going to be integrated to the international capitalist system and the globalization process that was spearheaded by the big banks and the multinational corporations that require developing countries to follow and adopted not only the structural adjustment program but also globalization under the aegis of those institutions. The debate revolved around the benefits and perils of being integrated to the international capitalist economy not at once but step by step.

Market fundamentalist economists and governments in the West at that time wanted the state in developing countries to withdraw totally from the economy and hand over the management to the private sector businesses. This was however easier said than done. In reality, developing economies had neither the resources or the political will follow those prescriptions.

In Ethiopia in particular the EPRDF regime was just settled in power and running the country according to its precepts. The ideology of Revolutionary Democracy required the state to control as much economic assets as possible while keeping the private sector in the margins. The privatized assets could not attract the interests of big corporations and the process itself was shrouded in much darkness. Neither representatives of the private sector were given priority in the privatization process and most of the assets fell in the hands of big investors. Workers were losing their jobs and most of the privatized assets were proving unprofitable and many of them were resold, were closed down or filed bankruptcy.

The EPRDF-led government of the time confessed that it has dropped its revolutionary ideology and set on building "white capitalism" in its place. This was however a lip service to private sector development and in reality the state under the EPRDF assumed overall control of the public sector. It ignored the prescriptions of the financial institutions and launched a process of what it called agricultural-led industrialization process. In its international orientation, the EPRDF went in the direction of China and other so-called developmental state and tried to develop its own version.

It was therefore in the above context that the debate whether or not to join the WTO became urgent. After a brief period of discussions with the stakeholders and some economists, the EPRDF apparently dropped the idea on at least two grounds. First, Ethiopia's economy is so small and weak that it did not matter much to join or stay outside the WTO institution. Second since the EPRDF did not drop its revolutionary democracy, joining the WTO was perceived as submission to the forces of international capitalism and lending institutions that impose unfair terms in their dealing with poor countries.

It is to be recalled that the "World Trade Organization (WTO), international body that promotes and enforces the provisions of trade laws and regulations. The World Trade Organization has the authority to administer and police new and existing free trade agreements, to oversee world trade practices, and to settle trade disputes among member states."

Globally, the WTO was criticized by many countries for its freed trade policies and economic globalization. "Opponents of the WTO argue that the organization is too powerful because it can declare the laws and regulations of sovereign nations in violation of trade rules, in effect pressuring nations to change these laws. Critics also charge that WTO trade rules do not sufficiently protect workers' rights, the environment, or human health. Some groups charge that the WTO lacks democratic accountability because its hearings on trade disputes are closed to the public and press." Although the WTO was established in 1994, criticisms against it mounted and by 2000 the organization had become the target of stringent criticisms and abuses by anti-globalization forces and those who opposed the WTO policies in general.

According to a document published at that time, "Criticism of the WTO reached an apex in late 1999, when more than 30,000 protesters disrupted a WTO summit in Seattle, Washington. The protesters called for reforms that would make the organization more responsive to consumers, workers, and environmentalists. The summit failed in its goal to set an agenda for a new round of global trade talks, largely because of disagreements between industrialized and developing nations."

These developments apparently convinced the Ethiopian government of the justness of its decision not to join the WTO immediately and allowed the matter to drag on without anyone paying much attention to it. The debate whether Ethiopia should join or not the WTO largely became an academic exercise like the debate whether Ethiopia needs to set up a money market or a stock exchange whose fate is still hanging in the balance. The government went its own way and left the debate to experts and other stakeholders.

Although the EPRDF-led government ignored it, the issue refused to go away forever and there is now a kind of revival of that same debate. This is largely due to the coming of the new reformist government that has abandoned the previous economic policy of state-led or state-controlled economic development strategy. Ethiopia now under the rule of the Prosperity Party (PP) is apparently opting for a change in policy, taking the private sector as the most important factor of free market or liberal economic development strategy.

The PP leadership has therefore embarked on a radical course of genuine privatization of some of the key sectors of the economy such as telecom and the aviation industry with Ethiopian Airlines as the most important public asset. This new decision has attracted both criticism and praise from various quarters. Those who support privatization of the commanding heights of the economy argue that the developmental state model of development has failed miserably in bringing about a fairer distribution of wealth and resources and led to high level state corruption that drained the resources of the country to benefit a handful of political and business elites at the cost of the majority of the people of Ethiopia.

Most importantly this policy was adopted following the April 2018 nationwide uprising of the people against the rule of those who controlled the economy and used it for their own benefits, profiting only their own communities while neglecting and exploiting the other ethnic groups of the country. Since the new reform is a response to the developmental state model, it can only be a bold move away from state control and towards free market principles. This does not however mean that the state would withdraw from controlling the economy overnight. The issue is much more complex than anyone can imagine and it requires a nationwide debate and understanding of the issues involved before practical measures are taken.

People who support the developmental state model of economic management argue by saying that the country has witnessed its fastest development momentum after this policy was adopted while forgetting that the model had enriched a handful of political and business elites while the condition of the majority of the people has hardly improved as it was manifested in recurrent famines, chronic food shortages, sharply falling living standards for most people in the country especially the farmers who have lost their land to the state that controls and manipulates it for the benefit of the handful of political elites who had no broad national vision of economic development.

The privatization of the major assets of the country has not yet started in earnest and the debates are not vigorous. The government is still at the earliest stage of its project although its commitment to the new policy is indisputable. The virtues of privatization are yet to be seen and benefit the people fairly as the proponents of the reforms tell us. A more focused debate is needed and the public should be involved with related issues such as land ownership and management which was much abused in the past. The debate over joining the WTO should therefore be synchronized with the economic reform process and experts need to be involved in the coming discussions.