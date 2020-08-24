Nigeria: How Covid-19 Is Ruining Ogun Football Viewing Centres

The effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on the economy has been devastating. Small and medium scale business owners have been crying over the development. In Ogun State, our correspondent looks at the challenges of football viewing centre operators.

Bustle, banters and excitement usually characterize viewing centres where football fanatics gather to watch live matches.

No matter your social class, all hands are equal at viewing centres. The setting is classless and it is noisy, yet nothing is more pleasing to a football fan than watching a match in such a place.

For operators of these centres, it is a lucrative business. Apart from making brisk business through commercialising football broadcasts, a number of them engage in sports betting to boost their income.

In Ogun State, like most of the country, the business has gone under for nearly five months, no thanks to coronavirus and the suspension of major European football leagues.

Incidentally, Nigeria's index COVID-19 case on February 27 was recorded in Ogun State when an infected Italian visited a cement factory at Ewekoro. The virus would soon spread across the country.

In March, the state government banned gatherings of 20 people as part of moves to flatten the curve of the virus, a move which further forced the closure of all public places.

However, on June 17 the English Premier League restarted, as did other leagues across Europe, notably the German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga, following the gradual easing of the lockdown.

Even though some states had begun gradual easing of the lockdown, Ogun maintained its weekend sit-at-home order and maintained its ban on gatherings of over 20 persons.

For viewing centre operators in the Gateway State, the storm is far from over, as they maintain that a football viewing with 20 people won't make economic sense.

Operators who spoke with Daily Trust in Abeokuta, expressed frustration, saying they now live from hand to mouth, most especially for those who have no other business outside viewing centres.

Otunba Viewing Centre, located at the rustic Omida Area of Abeokuta was in ruins when our correspondent visited. Parts of the makeshift, made from wood, have been torn apart by winds during a recent rainfall.

"The centre was blown apart by the rainfall, but I decided not to fix it because there is no reason to, at least for now when we are out of the business," Afeez Otun, who owns the centre, told Daily Trust.

Otun said he would only fix the dilapidated centre when the government lifts the ban on their operations.

He noted that COVID-19 had worsened other challenges confronting the viewing centres which included the proliferation of centres and low patronage.

Lamenting the effects of COVID-19 on the business, the young man said he relocated from the state capital to Idiroko, Ipokia Local Government Area of the State, where his parents reside.

Otun, said he returned to Abeokuta, after the lockdown to focus on his second business, installation of satellite, as a means of survival.

When Daily Trust visited D'Assembly Viewing Centre, located in the students-populated area of Onikolobo, Abeokuta, weeds have taken over the place.

Rafiu Akanmu, the owner, told Daily Trust that he spent money renovating the centre shortly before the pandemic.

"I spent Over N300, 000 on repairs of the centre to prepare for the second phase of leagues in February. Then, the lockdown started," he said.

Akanmu said he makes at least N7, 000 per football match.

"For instance, there are some days we show star matches at different times of the day. For example, Chelsea/Crystal Palace, and Arsenal/Leicester City, After removing all expenses, I would have made not less than 14,000 gain.

"We show matches during midweek and weekends. The loss is much and it has multiplier effect," he lamented.

According to him, the operators were hopeful when the Federal Government eased the lockdown in May, but it was sad to note that the state government imposed a weekend lockdown, which is currently in force.

Asked if viewing centre operators can maintain social distance, he responded, "We can't maintain social distance. It's not possible. It's a crazy setting. People sit in clusters and jubilate by hugging each other each time their favourite team scores. So, I am afraid you can't achieve social distance."

While saying at 20 persons per match, they would be operating at a loss, if the government would raise the number to 50, then they might be able to operate.

"By that, we will ensure we maintain social distancing, and make sure customers wear facemasks, while everybody must wash their hands," he said.

The Chairman of the Conference of Viewing Centre Owners' Association in Abeokuta, Adegbite David told Daily Trust Saturday that members of the association were "worst hit by the pandemic."

He said the body has no less than 300 registered members in the state's capital.

David said only those who engage in the viewing centre business as "second address" were not really affected by the economic crisis.

He expressed concerns that his members lack access to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) grant to the SMEs owners to cushion the effect of the pandemic on their businesses.

"Personally, I applied and up till today, I have not been given. I am only aware of just one member of the association who confirmed receipt of the grant. Many people are not even aware because there was not enough awareness on the part of the government," the Chairman said.

A football lover and regular visitor to the viewing centre, Michael Adesanya, told Daily Trust how it feels watching football at home.

"Honestly, I won't lie to you my brother, I am tired of sitting at home during the weekend without going to the viewing centre. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the excitement of visiting the centre is always high and it is a thing of joy going there.

"The fun there can never be compared to the one at home. At home, nobody to argue with, nobody to throw banter with, nobody to mock or abuse. As a Chelsea fan, you want your competitor (an Arsenal fan or Manchester United fan to lose) because of the Premier League. One thing about viewing centres is that even when your team is not playing, you will go to watch other teams to abuse their fans especially when they lose."

Adesanya said replicating that experience at home is simply not possible

"I can't wait for the ban to be lifted. Now, every weekend is dull," he said. "It is also an avenue to socialise and it also lifts one's spirit after a rigorous week, it is always a way to unwind too. With your drink at hand and watching the match, sorrows are forgotten."

However, the state government recently raised the number of people allowed in a gathering to 50 thereby giving a ray of hope to the operators. With a new football season starting in a few weeks, things might just turn the corner for both owners and patrons of viewing centres in Ogun State.