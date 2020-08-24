Nigeria: Lagos Market Fire Wrecks 14 Shops, 16 Kiosks

23 August 2020
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

About 14 shops and 16 kiosks have been burnt in a fire outbreak in the early hours of Sunday at Adeniji Adele Market, Lagos.

This was contained in a statement released by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

The fire outbreak at around 3 a.m. was attributed to "electrical malfunctions" from an unidentified shop.

"Upon arrival of the LASEMA Response Team, it was revealed that the inferno emanated from an unknown shop as a result of Electrical/Power surge thereby escalating to other shops on the array line.

"A total number of sixteen (16) kiosks and fourteen (14) shops were affected by the inferno whilst the rest of the shops were salvaged

"Properties and goods were salvaged by the Emergency Responders (Federal Fire, LASG Fire, Nigeria Police and the LASEMA Response Team) as efforts were made to put out the inferno completely," the statement reads.

Several fire outbreaks have occurred in Lagos markets leading to the destruction of goods worth billions of naira.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how several shops in Shomolu market were razed by midnight fire, with several properties destroyed in the fire.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times.

