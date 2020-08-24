South Africa: Experian Offers Mea Culpa After Massive Data Breach Blunder

23 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

Credit bureau Experian has been left with egg on its face after it willingly handed over personal details of as many as 24-million consumers and nearly 800,000 businesses to a suspected fraudster. Experian insists that the data breach has been 'contained' as no consumer credit information or financial information was obtained by the fraudster.

The data breach at Experian, one of SA's largest credit bureaus, will probably go down in history as the country's largest and a self-created blunder.

Experian accidentally engineered the data breach when it willingly handed over personal details belonging to as many as 24-million consumers and nearly 800,000 businesses to an individual that it now describes as a "fraudster".

According to Experian, it was duped into handing over consumer information such as ID numbers, telephone numbers, and physical and e-mail addresses to an individual who claimed to represent the credit bureau's undisclosed client. In other words, the individual was supposedly authorised to have that confidential information, which is provided to clients "in the ordinary course of business".

The credit bureau industry holds sensitive data on millions of consumers as it collects their personal information from banks, retailers and other businesses. The industry is an important function...

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

