Southern Africa: Mboweni Blasts Zambian President for Firing the Country's Central Bank Governor

Zambia has vowed to officially protest against Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's 'immature and improper criticism'.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has tweeted up a diplomatic storm by sharply rebuking Zambian President Edgar Lungu for firing the country's central bank governor.

Lungu abruptly terminated Bank of Zambia governor Denny Kalyalya's contract on Saturday with immediate effect, but without explanation. However, Zambians believe it was because he was trying to rein in inflation and was also frank about the weakness of the economy.

Mboweni, a former governor of the SA Reserve Bank, tweeted on Sunday that, "Presidents in Africa must stop this nonsense of waking up in the morning and fire a Central Bank Governor! You cannot do that. This is not some fiefdoms of yours! Your personal property?! No!!"

"No. That Governor was a good fella," Mboweni continued. "Why do we do these things as Africans. The President of Zambia must give us the reasons why he dismissed The Governor or else hell is on his way. I will mobilize!"

The Zambian government's chief spokesperson, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya, responded angrily by tweeting:

"We are very surprised with Tito Mboweni's immature and improper criticism of a sovereign decision...