Southern Africa: Mboweni Blasts Zambian President for Firing the Country's Central Bank Governor

GCIS/Flickr
South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni in September 2019.
23 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

Zambia has vowed to officially protest against Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's 'immature and improper criticism'.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has tweeted up a diplomatic storm by sharply rebuking Zambian President Edgar Lungu for firing the country's central bank governor.

Lungu abruptly terminated Bank of Zambia governor Denny Kalyalya's contract on Saturday with immediate effect, but without explanation. However, Zambians believe it was because he was trying to rein in inflation and was also frank about the weakness of the economy.

Mboweni, a former governor of the SA Reserve Bank, tweeted on Sunday that, "Presidents in Africa must stop this nonsense of waking up in the morning and fire a Central Bank Governor! You cannot do that. This is not some fiefdoms of yours! Your personal property?! No!!"

"No. That Governor was a good fella," Mboweni continued. "Why do we do these things as Africans. The President of Zambia must give us the reasons why he dismissed The Governor or else hell is on his way. I will mobilize!"

The Zambian government's chief spokesperson, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya, responded angrily by tweeting:

"We are very surprised with Tito Mboweni's immature and improper criticism of a sovereign decision...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Comedian, Wife Apologise Ahead of Court Case
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.