South Africa: The ANC Goes Into Battle Against Graft - and a Battle Within Itself

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, April 2020.
23 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

In a seven-page letter, President Cyril Ramaphosa read the riot act to rank-and-file ANC members about corruption on 23 August. This followed a letter by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, also cracking the whip against corruption. But the letters suggest that the party isn't as much at war against graft as it is in a battle with itself.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, once again, drawn a line in the sand against corruption by ANC high-fliers in a seven-page letter to party members asking for their help in achieving the party's stated objectives of rooting out the scourge.

In the letter dated 23 August, he writes "the best-known form of corruption" was tenders to friends and family. This comment follows ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's defence earlier this month of government contracts to his children, when he told News24 there was no law prohibiting family members of ANC leaders from doing business with the state. "Tell me one leader of the ANC who has not done business with government," Magashule added.

200823 Letter to ANC Members

Ramaphosa's letter comes amid growing public outrage over Covid-19 corruption, which included the awarding of tenders to politically connected businesspeople for personal protective...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

