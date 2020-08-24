South Africa: End of Cyril Ramaphosa 'The Consensus Man'?

23 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

Cyril Ramaphosa has written directly to ANC members, outlining detailed steps the party must take to fight corruption. In doing so, he might well have gone over the heads of the national executive committee (NEC) in general, and secretary-general Ace Magashule in particular.

For several months, as public outrage against apparent corruption by the ANC's well-connected upper echelon has risen to an unprecedented pitch, many questioned when President Cyril Ramaphosa would act. Now, it appears that he has delivered his first shot across the bow of the ANC's corrupt leadership.

Ramaphosa has written directly to ANC members, outlining detailed steps the party must take to fight corruption. In doing so, he might well have gone over the heads of the national executive committee (NEC) in general, and secretary-general Ace Magashule in particular. But perhaps the most important question to ask at this moment is whether this is the end of his era of governing by consensus.

On Sunday morning, seemingly out of nowhere, ANC media WhatsApp groups lit up with the seven-page letter signed by Ramaphosa stating, clearly, that "... The ANC may not stand alone in the dock, but it does stand as Accused No. 1".

