Nigeria: #BBNaija 2020 - Kaisha Gives Reasons for Her Eviction

On Sunday, August 16, 2020, Kaisha became the fifth housemate to be evicted from the Betway sponsored Big Brother Naija Lockdown House.

In a recent interview Kaisha explained that her eviction did not catch her by surprise because she believed the other BBNaija housemates did not like her.

Kaisha had a lot to say about her time in the house. She addressed her first BBNaija Diary Session where she broke down and cried as she complained about the other housemates being fake. She said that her expectations about being in the house was very different from the reality she experienced there.

"At a point I was bothered because I wanted to be understood but the housemates didn't want to understand me."

Despite being evicted, Kaisha says if she could go back to the house, she would not change anything, but would go on being her usual self. In her opinion, this might have been why she got booted out of the house - she was being herself and the housemates saw her as a threat to get rid of.

"They can't stand the heat and they had to let me go... If I had one more week in the house, I would have won the show."

About the housemates she left behind in the BBNaija Lockdown house, Kaisha thinks most of the romantic relationships are not real but are only strategies to win the show. She also said that Erica was choosing Kiddwaya over Laycon because he was more financially buoyant.

When asked which housemate would win the show, Kaisha told us she would be betting on Dorathy because she was being her authentic self.

VANGUARD