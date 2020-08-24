Nigeria: #BBNaijaLockdown2020 - Praise Has Been Evicted

Praise is evicted.
23 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Praise has been evicted from the 2020 edition.

Praise' eviction was announced by Ebuka Uchendu during the live show on Sunday.

Four housemates; TrickyTee, Vee, Wathoni and Praise scored the least votes from fans this week.

As has been the season's style, housemates were called to decide who would be evicted out of the four housemates with the lowest votes.

Praise Nelson is a certified Latin ballroom expert and has won some competitions to the credit of his dancing career.

In 2015 he won the K-Pop World Festival in South Korea, he featured at a national dance competition and got himself a third position.

One of his biggest achievements in life is winning the 2015 Pop World Festival Changwon in South Korea,

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

