South Africa: Courage Under Covid: Recognising SA Journalists in the Annual Nat Nakasa Award

South African National Editors' Forum
24 August 2020
South African National Editors' Forum (Johannesburg)
The South African National Editors Forum (SANEF) has awarded its coveted Nat Nakasa Award to South Africa’s entire body of journalists.

The announcement was made on Saturday 22 August with the airing of a documentary commissioned to commemorate the vital role journalists play in our society – especially, in light of the harsh circumstances journalists as individuals find themselves in during the coronavirus pandemic.

The documentary, which was filmed in recent months while the country still remained under national lockdown regulations, aims to shine a light on the courageous work done by South African journalists on the frontlines in a time of great unease and continued stress due to the global pandemic.”

Please click the link to watch the documentary:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nDNBgTcPKMg

