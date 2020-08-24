Kenya to Market Wildebeest, Whale Migration As Unique Tourism Experience

24 August 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Kenya is positioning both the annual Wildebeest Migration in the Maasai Mara and the Whale Migration in the coastal region as a unique natural tourism experience in the destination.

Now dubbed the "Twin migration" because of the simultaneous occurrence of the phenomenon, tourists have the option of witnessing both migrations which happen on Savanna and in the ocean.

Speaking during a Humpback Whale Migration watching expedition in Watamu, Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala said that both migrations position the destination as the go-to destination for both safari and beach.

Every year, Humpback whales migrate 4,000 kilometres from Antarctica to warmer climates, congregating in Kenyan waters between July and August to calve and mate.

According to the Kenya Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Betty Radier, the board intends to market the two experiences together to ensure that visitors have the chance to enjoy the alternative natural experiences.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Comedian, Wife Apologise Ahead of Court Case
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.