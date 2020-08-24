Kenya to Market Wildebeest, Whale Migration As Unique Tourism Experience

Nairobi — Kenya is positioning both the annual Wildebeest Migration in the Maasai Mara and the Whale Migration in the coastal region as a unique natural tourism experience in the destination.

Now dubbed the "Twin migration" because of the simultaneous occurrence of the phenomenon, tourists have the option of witnessing both migrations which happen on Savanna and in the ocean.

Speaking during a Humpback Whale Migration watching expedition in Watamu, Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala said that both migrations position the destination as the go-to destination for both safari and beach.

Every year, Humpback whales migrate 4,000 kilometres from Antarctica to warmer climates, congregating in Kenyan waters between July and August to calve and mate.

According to the Kenya Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Betty Radier, the board intends to market the two experiences together to ensure that visitors have the chance to enjoy the alternative natural experiences.