Nigeria: Praise Is 6th Housemate to Be Evicted From #BBNaija House

Lockdown housemate, Praise, was evicted from the Big Brother Naija house during the live eviction show on Sunday night.

Praise, an exotic dancer and fitness instructor, is the sixth housemate to be evicted from the keenly contested reality show.

His eviction leaves 14 housemates to compete for the N85m grand prize.

He had the least number of viewer votes and it landed him in the bottom four category this week alongside TrikyTee, Wathoni, Praise, and Vee.

Surprisingly, Wathoni, who had said she wished to go home this weekend, survived the eviction.

Away from the evictions, the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, brought a bit of drama to the house by asking the housemates direct and difficult questions that almost pitched them against one another.

Ebuka put Brighto on the spot by asking him why he told Kiddwaya that Neo told a lot of lies. As expected, Brighto, denied ever saying such five times and this led to some back and forth between him and Ebuka. The later gave up after a few minutes.

Ebuka also asked Vee why she was fond of badmouthing Erica while conversing with Laycon. Vee struggled to make her points known and defend herself by saying she was simply looking out for her 'guy' Laycon.

Next on the hot seat was Prince. Ebuka asked him what he felt for Tolanibaj and Prince responded saying that they are an item.

Tonight's live eviction show was no doubt an interesting one as it was filled with several twists and turns. Little wonder, Wathoni, Ebuka, Brighto, Tolanibaj, and even Big Brother are trending on Twitter.

Check out some Twitter reactions to Sunday's live eviction show below

ERIC has 4 letters in his name and he's the 4th housemate to be evicted

PRAISE has 6 letters in his name and he's the 6th housemate to be evicted

WATHONI has 7 letters in her name, People of God calm down, na turn by Turn#bbnaijalockdown2020#BBNaija

- Chlorpheniramine 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) August 23, 2020

So brother brighto just out did St.Peter, he denied 5 times. Update your Bible.#bbnajia2020WathoniEbukaTolanibaj pic.twitter.com/UhzCsTgAtH

- Remy Sheni (@RemySheni) August 23, 2020

Vee to Ebuka : I told Laycon to stop speaking to Erica because of the emotional trauma of seeing her kiss Kiddwaya when she knows Laycon got strong feelings for her.

🎥 @bigbronaija .#BBNaija #OSGBBNaija #Olorisupergal pic.twitter.com/0xHD7VoIrM

- BBNAIJA Lockdown (@OloriSupergal) August 23, 2020

Ebuka trying to get a confession from Brighto pic.twitter.com/JzUYsStAVT

- Cross˚ (@Elcrucifixio) August 23, 2020

Vee answered Ebuka's question with her chest. She's that girl 🔥🔥🔥 #bbnajia2020 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/q5JpbijAbZ

- Nengi's Defender🗡🛡👑⚡️✨🌹 (@safoa_xoxo) August 23, 2020