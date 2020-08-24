Kenya: ODM Roots for Special Audit on KEMSA Before EACC Probe

23 August 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party on Saturday called on Auditor General Nancy Gathungu to expedite her probe into suspected cases of procurement irregularities at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) amid reports of rampant graft.

Despite there being an ongoing investigation led by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the Orange Party said the anti-graft agency's probe many not yield much without relying on an audit.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Executive Director Oduor Ong'wen said only Gathungu's findings can collaborate recent media reports highlighting the loss of public funds meant for COVID-19 response.

The KEMSA Board of Directors on August 14 suspended Chief Executive Officer Jonah Manjari, Commercial Director Eliud Murithi and suspended Procurement Director Charles Juma in order to allow the EACC to complete investigations on COVID-19 procurement irregularities and alleged misuse of funds.

The appeal from the opposition party comes against the backdrop of an investigative media exposé which revealed how a large consignment of donations including masks and ventilators from Chinese billionaire Jack Ma was diverted and sold to a private entity in a neighboring country once it arrived in the country.

The Senate Ad Hoc committee on COVID-19 Situation in Kenya gave Gathungu and Controller of Budget Margret Nyakang'o until September 4 to submit their respective reports on the utilization of public funds towards the COVID-19 interventions.

