Kenya: Unstoppable Cheruiyot Surges to Second Diamond League Victory in Stockholm

Nairobi — Timothy Cheruiyot continued to prove he is the new king of the 1500m race as he surged into the second consecutive win at the Wanda Diamond League, cruising to victory in Stockholm on Sunday evening in a time of 3:30.25.

Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen tried for the 11th time to beat the World Champion, but the lanky Cheruiyot proved his impeccable mettle gliding to victory in a more composed run as compared to last weekend's win in Monaco.

Cheruiyot, paced by training partner Timothy Sein stuck behind the rabbits in the opening two laps, creating a healthy gap between him and the leading pack.

Once Sein dropped off the pack with 500m to go, it was Cheruiyot in cruise control as he strode with his long legs, playing his cards close to his chest as he waited to see what Ingebrigtsen had in store.

At the bell, Cheruiyot went a gear up controlling the race, constantly glancing behind his shoulders to ensure there was no danger.

At the final bench, he picked in a superb final kick, leaving Ingebrigtsen and the chasing pack gasping for breath as he steered clear to pick victory and maintain a 100pc re-start to the Diamond League season.

Meanwhile, it wasn't all rosy for the girls in the corresponding women's race. Cheruiyot's teammate at the Rongai Athletics Club Winny Chebet finished fourth despite looking strong for second in a race won by Britain's Laura Muir.

The Briton struck a world leading time of 3:57.86 while Chebet clocked 4:02.58.

Hellen Obiri who won last weekend's 5,000m race in Monaco in blistering pace seemed deflated as she could only finish 11th in 4:10.53.

World silver medalist and Olympic Champion Faith Kipyegon pulled out of the race after winning in Monaco last weekend.