Nigeria's Covid-19 Death Toll Crosses 1,000

Nigeria has now recorded 1,002 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic in February.

This is even as the country has recorded 322 new cases of the disease, bringing to 52, 227 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this Sunday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 130 new cases; Bauchi, 36; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 25; Edo, 17; Bayelsa, Oyo and Ogun, 14 each; Anambra, 13; Kaduna, 12; Ondo, 11; Abia, 10; Osun, six; Plateau and Kwara, five each; Kano, four; Ebonyi, three; Sokoto, two; while Borno recorded one case.

It said: "Nigeria has so far recorded 52,227 cases of COVID-19. 38,945 patients have been discharged, while 1002 persons have died."