Kenya: 6 Patients Succumb to Coronavirus-Related Complications, 217 Others Discharged

Nairobi — Six patients succumbed to coronavirus-related complications over a 24-hour period lapsing on Sunday, raising the country's death toll to 548.

The toll represents a case fatality rate of 1.69 per cent.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, through a statement sent to newsrooms also announced the recovery of 217 patients including 178 who were placed under home-based care.

The newly reported recoveries increased cased cleared since April 1 to 18,670.

Kagwe reported 246 newly detected infections picked from 4, 179 screened samples raising the cumulative number of cases reported since March 14 to 32,364.

The new cases included a year-old infact and were distributed among 157 males and 89 females.

Nairobi reported the highest caseload at 78 followed by Kajiado, Kiambu and Nakuru counties which reported twenty-four, twenty-two and twenty cases each.

Busia and Transnzoia reported seventeen cases each, Machakos had sixteen cases, Kirinyaga (12), Kisii (11) , Kisumu (8) , Mombasa (6), Embu (3) , Garissa (2) and Nyeri (2).

Nyamira, Kakamegga, Isiolo, Kitui, Kericho, Murang'a, Kilifi and Tharaka Nithi had a single case each.

Most of the cases in Nairobi were reported in Starehe, Dagoretti North, Lang'ata, Embakasi and Westlands.