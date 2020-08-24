Tanzania: Simba Face 'Craftsmanship' Test

SIMBA Sports Club Head Coach, Sven Vandenbroeck has made it aware that he shall offer equal opportunity to all his players as they play against Vital'O today at Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The game will grace the Simba Day and he expects to use the match as a startup squad to the Community Shield game against Namungo FC on August 30th at Sheikh Amri Abeid in Arusha.

Vandenbroeck noted these as he spoke with journalist yesterday earlier before his squad stepped in Mkapa Stadium for warm-up drill.

He further added that the game is set to mark Simba Day hence his players are determined to play, enjoy and avoid injuries.

As the squad was training for today's game, the club's Chairman Mohammed Dewji unveiled their major target is to qualify for the CAF Championship League's group stage since winning domestic titles is not enough for them.

"I am not pleased with winning the domestic titles. My goal is the CAF Champions League. Our goal is to keep on the pace to compete and win the Mainland Premier League, but also to reach the Champions League's group stage."

More so, they have made plans to build the squad hostels this year that will easily monitor their players physic, health and mental. In the hostel there will be a nutrition and recovery sector.

"We have currently set GPS to our players that monitor the players' performance by measuring heart beats per second, resting heart rate and average heart rate to get each player statistics."

He further added that among their future plans is to establish an academy that will develop young talents.

"We will travel around the country in search of talents and whoever is elected will be brought to Dar es Salaam by our expense. Apart from developing those talents, we shall take those kids to school where all expense will be upon us."

"I am very grateful to the fans because without them we would not have these successes. I call upon all Simba fans to come and partake in Simba Day; it is going to be phenomenon."

Also, Dewji said that the club is still on transformation and the 20 billion is present where they will soon announce vacancies including the Technical Director position.

The entrance to Uhuru Stadium will be 2,000/-, there will be a big screen which will project the players and technical bench when they arrive.

Before the kickoff both teams will march at Uhuru Stadium and wave to the fans at Uhuru Stadium.

The entries at Mkapa Stadium will be 7,000/- at the round seats, 20,000/- in VIP C, 30,000/- VIP B, 40,000/- in VIP A and 150,000/- Platinum tickets.

He added that the first ten people to buy platinum tickets will get a chance to attend in the special event that will take place on Sunday at 7:00 pm at the Serena Hotel in which players and the technical bench will also take part.