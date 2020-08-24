Nigeria: Only PDP NEC Can Sack Niger Caretaker Committee - Chiza

24 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Romoke W. Ahmad

Minna — Chairman of the PDP Caretaker Committee for Niger State, Mr Umar Garba Chiza, has said that only the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party can dissolve his committee.

Chiza, who said this during a press conference in Minna, stated that some members of the party in the state had started peddling rumour that he had been removed.

He stressed that the committee would only supervise the coming state congress in line with the provisions of amended the Electoral Act and party constitution, adding that the conduct of the forthcoming congress and election was purely the responsibility of the national electoral committee appointed by the NEC of the party.

The plan by the Niger State chapter of the PDP to conduct the state congress has been generating crises among party stalwarts.

