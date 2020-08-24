Nigeria: Ngige Heads Advisory Board of Ex-Governors' Forum

24 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The Executive Committee of the former Governors Forum Advisory Board has appointed the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator. Chris Ngige, as its Key Adviser.

In a letter conveying the appointment dated July 29, 2020, the forum said its decision is "unanimous, and based on Ngige's pedigree not only as a former governor but equally a respected elder statesman with passion for the promotion of the unity of Nigeria."

The forum said striving for unity of the country is its key objective.

A statement signed by Nwachukwu Obidiwe said the letter by forum Chairman and the former Governor of Niger State, Muazu Babangida Aliu, and Secretary, Prof. Tunde Esan, stated that Ngige's role as an adviser would be invaluable in the development of good qualities in emerging leaders across Nigeria.

"One of the key objectives of the forum is the development of a body of experienced and patriotic Nigerians that provides resource platform for the emergence of selfless leaders, which will make appropriate input for the furtherance of peace and prosperity of the country at all times.

"Former Governors' Forum has the largest pool of leaders with experience in governance in Africa while its role as its major leadership resource base in Nigeria cannot be over emphasized," the statement said.

It further stated that it is looking forward to the contribution and active participation of the minister in its activities.

The forum is a body of former governors elected into office since 1979.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Comedian, Wife Apologise Ahead of Court Case
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.