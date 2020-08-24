Rwanda: Vehicle Ownership Transfer Service to Resume Monday

Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) announced that ownership transfer of motor vehicles shall resume on Monday, August 24, with adherence to Covid-19 preventive measures.

The service was halted earlier this year in bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19 which is among others fueled by large gatherings.

"The Management of Rwanda Revenue Authority informs all taxpayers that motor vehicle ownership transfer services shall resume on Monday, August 24," RRA said in a statement released on Friday.

According to the statement, the service will only be offered from the RRA branch located at Masoro in the Special Economic Zone and will be by appointment.

Everyone in need of the service will have to make a prior request via www.rra.gov.rw whereby applicants who meet all requirements will be given an appointment to go to Masoro to close the transfer.

On this note, RRA noted that in case the applicant does not fulfill the requirements or has tax arrears to sort out, they will be communicated to beforehand so as to sort them out.

As a measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the tax body said that service seekers without appointment are not permitted to go to RRA's office.

Also, RRA added that "the seller and the buyer are the only ones allowed to come for closing the transfer. Brokers are not permitted."

The service, according to RRA, will now cost Rwf60, 000 for vehicles whereas for motorcycles the price stands at Rwf30,000 and this includes a new number plate that will be given to the new owner.