Uganda: Here Is to Praising Fufa for Approving Disbursement of Covid-19 Relief Funds

The appropriation of the $500,000 (Shs1.8b) Fifa Covid-19 relief grant approved by the Fufa Executive Committee last Monday, is another reminder that multiple things can be true at the same time. Fufa can be callous and has in the recent past reminded stakeholders that they don't owe everyone an existence.

But by all accounts, they have done a better job in every way imaginable than the former regime, for example. In fact, this payout of the relief funds makes me far more enthusiastic about their willingness to provide direction than I have been in a while.

Throughout the first months of the Coronavirus crisis, Fufa said things that made me question their understanding of the crisis, let alone their commitment to mitigate the loss it visited upon football.

And yet, here we are, squarely seated in that space where many truths exist at once. Does Fufa still make me pause? Oh, absolutely. Do I believe they are a greatly improved outfit? Without a shadow of a doubt. But is that the bar? Is Ugandan football expected to yield to what are merely obligatory tasks dressed up as timely interventions?

That question lingered in the air of every conversation I have held with my peers over the past few months.

Yet, with the relief fund announcement, a jolt of excitement was inserted back into this debate. While lots will focus on the weight of this moment, we cannot ignore that the fund isn't just some sort of reward. It is a viable intervention for clubs most of which hadn't paid salaries for months.

It will not end the crisis. But it will undoubtedly bring badly needed relief. However, here we are again, still parked at that intersection where multiple facts to exist at the same time.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

What does this action mean for those of us who had fair criticism of Fufa and how they handled in its first months? How do we even express this concern knowing that our past comments could be mistaken for the cynicism that tends to accompany every Fufa action?

If Fufa's earlier food donations faced an insane amount of criticism, what does it mean for a relief package that is also intermediary?

I was one of the people who publicly expressed concern about Fufa meagre food donations and limited prize money a few months back. A few key things have changed since then.

I am impressed by the federation's quiet action, and I am hoping that this apparent pivot is what football can expect of its administrators. Yet more importantly than their recent actions, my outlook has changed.

While I still believe that Fufa can't be accused of being transparent, I am now more invested in giving credit where it is due. This change in view has caused me to separate more from highlighting failed governance to appreciating what works. No matter how small. This is my truth.

For those currently expressing concern, I invite you to still express it and demand the best from leadership. I intend to do the same.

Email: banturakim@gmail.com

Twitter: @MBanturaki