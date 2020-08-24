Tanzania: Kijazi Tells Suma-JKT to Observe Deadline

CONTRACTORS of the Office and Administration Blocks of the State House at Chamwino in Dodoma have been directed to observe the deadline of the project stipulated but with strict observance of quality.

Chief Secretary John Kijazi issued the directives in Dodoma when permanent secretaries toured the construction site.

The project is being implemented by the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) wing, the National Service, SUMA JKT.

He said it was important for the implementers of the project to minimize costs but without compromising quality.

He expressed optimism that given their experience and professionalism in the industry, Suma JKT will complete the task per agreement in December.

Ambassador Kijazi said there will be no extension of time, ordering the contractor to ensure they mobilise resources if need be so that the project ends on time, if possible even before the set timeframe.

"Observe the deadline; do not compromise quality and minimize costs whenever you find it ideal," he stressed.

The Chief Secretary said completing the project on time is one thing but sustainability of the building for more than 50-years to come is of paramount importance, and as such, quality should be paramount.

He said it would be disgusting if the State House office and administration blocks whose tender had been awarded to Suma JKT were to develop any kind of shortcomings, in the near future as they had been awarded the tender basing on their competence in the field.

Ambassador Kijazi advised the TPDF wing to use all means to adjust when in times of challenges so that the project is finalized as agreed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The building's foundation stone was laid by President John Magufuli and, as opposed to the State House in Dar es Salaam which was built by colonialists, the Chamwino State House is being constructed by the government through its internally generated funds.

Earlier, SUMA-JKT Chief Executive officer, Brig. Gen. Rajab Mabere, said the six blocks office and administration blocks building accommodated on 9,340 square metres will be completed on time.

He said they are working day and time to recover time lost when the construction work had been delayed due to heavy rains early this year.

The construction work, he said, started in February this year and they had to stop work for almost two months due to heavy rains that rocked a number of parts of the country, Dodoma being amongst.

Since then, he added, 5,600 trees have been planted and commended the government for awarding them construction tenders which he said increases their capital by purchasing machines and other equipment among others.

The project contractor is Suma JKT and the consultancy is the Tanzania Building Agency (TBA) and the client is State House through the office of the Chief Secretary.