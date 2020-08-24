Tanzania: 'Act More to Curb Children's Violence'

22 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Anthony Tambwe

WITH cases of violence against children seemingly on the increase, the government should create and design by-laws which task perpetrators and put citizens on the alert.

This was said on Thursday by 13-year old Johnson Binaisa, a standard seven pupil at Bomambili Primary School in Kivule ward, Ilala District, where he said that because most Tanzanians are law abiding citizens, maybe this will help tackle the problem.

He said that apart from designing the by-laws, the government should be on the front line and make sure that they monitor their implementation and act tough on any individual who goes against them.

"I am sure that if these by-laws are put into play, cases of child violence, which in this case applies also to Female Genital mutilation (FGM), will decline to a large extent, but the main thing is to make sure that they are monitored closely," he said.

Binaisa, who is also the Chairman of the school's anti child violence club, said that parents and guardians on the other hand have a great role to play in making sure that these cases are eliminated in the society, because relying on the government only continues to delay the process.

The anti-child violence clubs in schools is a project implemented by Action for Justice in Society (AJISO) who formed a Child Protection Policy that is being used in two regions of Kilimanjaro and Dar es Salaam, which involves Mwanga and Ilala districts respectively.

Ms Tunu Mrutu, the AJISO Project Coordinator, who is also the society's lawyer, said that the child protection project started in 2018 and is expected to end in September this year, where it was expected to curb cases of violence in schools and at the same time empower the students so that they can offer the education to others.

She said the project also aimed at creating clubs in schools, where they have managed to surpass their target in the number of students they targeted to reach.

Currently, she said the project is implemented in two wards in the two regions, which is Mwanga in Kilimanjaro and Kivule in Dar es Salaam, and involves several schools, including Mbonea, Misitu and Kerezange secondary schools in Kivule, and Dr Asha Rose Migiro Secondary School in Mwanga, Kilimanjaro.

"The school heads, teachers and other staff in the schools have developed and implemented a child protection concept, and they have also established a network and cooperation with external structures for help, which includes educational offices and police gender and children desk, which provide effective case management," she said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Comedian, Wife Apologise Ahead of Court Case
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.