Tanzania: Ministry Announces Business Opportunity for Youths in Zanzibar

IN efforts to curb unemployment burden in the country, Youths under the age of 35 years are being encouraged to innovate business ideas so that they can be supported technically and financially to develop.

This was revealed here by Dr Ameir Haji Sheha- Director, Department of economic empowerment, Ministry of Labour, empowerment, Elderly people, Children and Women when officially launched the six month 'Business Innovation competition' project which ends on August 31, this year.

"Youth should utilize this opportunity, come-up with the best business ideas. We are ready to help you develop your idea," said Sheha as he thanked the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH) - Tanzania for supporting the competition targeting the best five ideas.

Speaking to journalists at a press conference held at the 'Zanzibar Technology & Business Incubator (ZTBI)'- Karume Institute Science and Technology (KIST), Mbweni area, Dr Sheha mentioned priority areas for competition are Technology, Agribusiness, Health and Education.

He said that within the few days after his office announced the start of receiving business Ideas for competition, already at least 20 youth have submitted their proposals for selection of the best ideas that will be supported.

COSTECH has set 50m/- for the project. Ms Asha Najim Salum, one of the facilitators at the incubator said that women participation is strongly encouraged and that they have been running similar small projects at the ZTBI annually in which graduates from higher learning institutions submit their business ideas/ proposed projects.

"The best three out of the submitted business plans are approved and the innovators are trained and supported their ideas into operating small companies/businesses. Many have benefited and some of them have succeeded in establishing admirable companies," Ms Salum said.

Mr Haroun Mohamed- a graduate from the State University of Zanzibar (SUZA) "We are really happy with the business competition and the sponsorship by COSTECH, but only sponsorship to only five best ideas out of the many applicants are small. The competition should target to support more youths with the best business plan."