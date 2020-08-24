Tanzania: Covid-19 Scare Delays Major Golf Projects

22 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

WORLD Golf Governing Body, The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews (R&A) of Scotland and United States Golf Association (USGA) have announced that the release of research topics related to the next phase of the Distance Insights Project would be delayed.

According to the press release sent to this week, the two associations said they delayed the project so as to allow the wider golf industry to focus on its response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Given continued health concerns and the impact on golf worldwide, The R&A and the USGA are now targeting March 2021 for the release of equipment research topics.

"We will continue to monitor the recovery of the golf industry and may update this target date accordingly. "In accordance with the equipment rulemaking procedures, the time for golf equipment manufacturers and other interested parties to participate in this research which will also be amended to account for the delay," said part of the report.

They added that in the interim, The R&A and the USGA will continue to monitor the effects of distance on the game.

The R&A and USGA noted that Beyond Equipment Rulemaking Procedures, the review of golf course design, set-up, and maintenance, as well as the availability and choice of appropriate teeing grounds, will continue, in support of golf's long-term health.

The R&A, and the USGA govern the sport of golf worldwide, operating in separate jurisdictions but with a commitment to a single code for the rules of golf, rules of amateur status and equipment standards.

The R&A governs the sport worldwide, outside of the United States and Mexico, on behalf of over 36 million golfers in 144 countries and with the consent of 159 organisations from amateur that include Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) and professional golf.

The R&A, according to the report, is aiming to invest £200 million in developing golf over the next decade and supports the growth of the sport internationally, including the development and management of sustainable golf facilities.

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News.

