Nigeria: Akeredolu to Swear in Newly Elected Council Chairmen Monday Morning

24 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dayo Johnson

Akure — The 18 newly elected local government council chairmen in Ondo state will be sworn this morning by the state governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

All the chairmen were elected under the platform of the All Progressive Congress in the election held last Saturday across the state.

The chairman of the State Independence Electoral Commission ODIEC, Prof Yomi Dinakin, said that the ruling APC won in the councils which include Akoko North-East, Akoko South-East, Ose, Owo, Akure South, Akure North and Ifedore.

Others are Odigbo, Ile Oluji/Oke Igbo, Ilaje, Okitipupa, Irele, Ese Odo, Ondo West, Idanre, Ondo East, Akoko North-West and Akoko South-West.

The party's chairmanship candidates in five councils were elected unopposed according to the ODIEC chairman

The councils include, Akoko North East, Ose, Ifedore, Odigbo and lrele.

Dinakin also said that the party also won 194 councillorship seats out of 198, while the results in the four remaining wards were declared inconclusive

Meanwhile, the Akeredolu in a statement in Akure said the newly elected council chairmen would be sworn at the International Cultural and Events Centre The Dome on Igbatoro road Akure this morning (Monday).

The statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Segun Ajiboye enjoins the chairmen and their guests to be seated in the hall by 8 am.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved.

