Africa: Total Number of Covid-19 Deaths Across Continent Nears 28,000

Nigeria Health Watch
(file photo).
24 August 2020
allAfrica.com

As of August 24, the confirmed Covid-19 case total from 55 African countries has reached 1,187,968.

Reported deaths in Africa have reached 27,786 and recoveries 906,068.

South Africa has the most reported cases - 609,773, with deaths numbering 13,059. Other most-affected countries include Egypt (97,340), Morocco (52,349), Nigeria (52,227) and Ghana (43,505).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments. For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica clickable map with per-country numbers.

Visit the AllAfrica Coronavirus section for more coverage from across the continent. Also see: Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization Africa and African Arguments.

More on This
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Covid-19 Takes Toll on South Africa's Healthworkers, Economy
Kenya Police Break Up City Protest Over Loss of Covid-19 Funds
Impact of COVID-19 on Secondary Education in Africa
Covid-19 Highlights Burden Women Carry Doing Reproductive Labour
How Covid-19 Affects Sexual Health of Senegal's Young People
Cameroon Suspends Ebo Forest Logging
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Comedian, Wife Apologise Ahead of Court Case
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.