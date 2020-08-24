Nigeria: DSS Loses Two Operatives in Clash With IPOB

24 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Kingsley Nwezeh and Christopher Isiguzo

Department of State Services (DSS) said two of its operatives were yesterday killed by members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) at Emene in Enugu State.

Several other people were also feared killed following a bloody clash involving members of IPOB and operatives of DSS at Emene.

The secret police said its patrol team was attacked by members of the organisation, leading to the death of the operatives.

A statement issued by DSS said the two personnel died "in what was clearly an unprovoked violent attack launched by IPOB on the team."

The security agency, has, therefore, vowed to track the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

"DSS wishes to inform the public that its patrol team was, today, August 23, 2020, attacked in Emene, Enugu State by members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

"The service lost two personnel in what was clearly an unprovoked violent attack launched by IPOB on the team," the statement signed by its spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said.

It added: "All measures have been put in place to ensure that their killers and everyone involved in this dastardly act are promptly apprehended and brought to justice.

"Consequently, a full-scale investigation will be carried out with regard to the incident. The service hereby condoles with families of the departed officers and also prays for the repose of their souls."

DSS also reaffirmed its commitment to assiduously work with other security agencies to maintain public safety and order, urging law abiding citizens and residents to go about their normal businesses without fear.

Eyewitnesses claimed that trouble started about 7.00 a.m when some security operatives stormed an IPOB gathering at Community Secondary School in Emene and attempted to disperse the group and make arrests.

The encounter was said to have turned bloody when members of the pro-Biafran group overpowered the security agents and went ahead to sack Emene Police Station.

The situation apparently made the security men to re-mobilise and call for reinforcement.

THISDAY gathered that a dozen patrol vans loaded with well-armed security agents comprising police, army and DSS arrived the scene and reportedly opened fire on IPOB members.

In the ensuing melee, sounds of gunfire and teargas fumes filled the axis between St. Patrick Secondary School and St. Joseph Catholic Church along Old Abakaliki Road.

Some eye witnesses claimed that the premises of St. Patrick Secondary School was "flowing with blood" as fleeing IPOB members were pursued into the school.

Even those who were headed for morning services had to run for their lives as fumes from teargas canisters polluted the environment.

Enugu State Police Command was yet to officially respond to the situation as the spokesman, Mr. Daniel Ndukwe, could not be reached for comments as at press time.

