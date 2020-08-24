Nigeria: Shell, Workers Raise N82m to Feed Covid-19 Patients in Nigeria

24 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Onungwe Obe

Employees of Shell companies and contractors in Nigeria have jointly contributed the sum of N82.6 million to support the feeding of patients in COVID-19 isolation centres in seven states in Nigeria.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the General Manager, External Relations of Shell Nigeria, Mr. Igo Weli, the feeding programme was launched under the Shell Employee Care Programme.

Weli said: "The programme has kicked off in Abia, Bayelsa, Delta, Imo, Lagos, Ogun and Rivers States, and it is a further demonstration of care to the people following the numerous intervention programmes by Shell companies in Nigeria, particularly in support of government at all levels in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic."

He said the feeding programme was being funded from personal donations by staff and contractors of the Anglo-Dutch integrated energy giant, adding that Shell companies matched up the contributions to make it up to N82.6million.

The programme delivery strategy involves collaboration with the state governments, non-government organisations and certified caterers to provide freshly cooked meals daily to patients and healthcare workers at the isolation centres.

The Head of Clinical Services at the Bayelsa State Isolation Centre in Yenagoa, Dr. James Omietimi, who oversees the distribution of the meals said: "I eat the lunch provided and the nutritional value is good because of the variety. I can tell you that it's tasty, and the meals have been coming in daily.

"So far, this intervention has provided over 31,000 meals to the isolation centres with plans to scale up to 54,000."

Shell companies in Nigeria had earlier donated ambulances, testing machines and kits, medical consumables and personal protection equipment to Abia, Bayelsa, Delta, Imo, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and Rivers States to help in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Comedian, Wife Apologise Ahead of Court Case
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.