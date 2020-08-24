Nigeria: Shell, Workers Raise N82m to Feed Covid-19 Patients in Nigeria

Employees of Shell companies and contractors in Nigeria have jointly contributed the sum of N82.6 million to support the feeding of patients in COVID-19 isolation centres in seven states in Nigeria.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the General Manager, External Relations of Shell Nigeria, Mr. Igo Weli, the feeding programme was launched under the Shell Employee Care Programme.

Weli said: "The programme has kicked off in Abia, Bayelsa, Delta, Imo, Lagos, Ogun and Rivers States, and it is a further demonstration of care to the people following the numerous intervention programmes by Shell companies in Nigeria, particularly in support of government at all levels in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic."

He said the feeding programme was being funded from personal donations by staff and contractors of the Anglo-Dutch integrated energy giant, adding that Shell companies matched up the contributions to make it up to N82.6million.

The programme delivery strategy involves collaboration with the state governments, non-government organisations and certified caterers to provide freshly cooked meals daily to patients and healthcare workers at the isolation centres.

The Head of Clinical Services at the Bayelsa State Isolation Centre in Yenagoa, Dr. James Omietimi, who oversees the distribution of the meals said: "I eat the lunch provided and the nutritional value is good because of the variety. I can tell you that it's tasty, and the meals have been coming in daily.

"So far, this intervention has provided over 31,000 meals to the isolation centres with plans to scale up to 54,000."

Shell companies in Nigeria had earlier donated ambulances, testing machines and kits, medical consumables and personal protection equipment to Abia, Bayelsa, Delta, Imo, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and Rivers States to help in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.