Nigeria: Borno Distributes Relief Materials to 3,200 Families

24 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Michael Olugbode

Borno State Government has distributed assorted food items to 3,200 families in a suburb of Maiduguri, the state capital.

This is part of effort to cushion the economic hardship in the state.

Distributing the items, which included rice, tomato paste, seasoning, salt, cooking oil, noodles, maize flour and condiments, to the people of Zabarmari community in Maiduguri, the Chairperson of Borno State Emergency Management Agency (BOSEMA), Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, said the gesture was part of the ongoing government's efforts to support the low income population in the state with palliatives.

Kolo added that the donation was to support the vulnerable segment of the society, which were undergoing hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and insurgency.

Kolo, who doubles as the Secretary of the Palliative Response Committee in the state, explained that some of the beneficiaries included persons with disabilities, old people and widows as well as other low income earners.

She said the state Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, is seeking to provide quality governance and leadership by giving a sense of belonging to all segments of the society in the state.

According to Kolo, "The 10-year-old insurgency has affected economic activities, including farming and other forms of livelihood of the people.

"This support will surely go a long way in putting smiles on the faces of the people."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Comedian, Wife Apologise Ahead of Court Case
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.