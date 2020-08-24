Nigeria: Borno Distributes Relief Materials to 3,200 Families

Borno State Government has distributed assorted food items to 3,200 families in a suburb of Maiduguri, the state capital.

This is part of effort to cushion the economic hardship in the state.

Distributing the items, which included rice, tomato paste, seasoning, salt, cooking oil, noodles, maize flour and condiments, to the people of Zabarmari community in Maiduguri, the Chairperson of Borno State Emergency Management Agency (BOSEMA), Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, said the gesture was part of the ongoing government's efforts to support the low income population in the state with palliatives.

Kolo added that the donation was to support the vulnerable segment of the society, which were undergoing hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and insurgency.

Kolo, who doubles as the Secretary of the Palliative Response Committee in the state, explained that some of the beneficiaries included persons with disabilities, old people and widows as well as other low income earners.

She said the state Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, is seeking to provide quality governance and leadership by giving a sense of belonging to all segments of the society in the state.

According to Kolo, "The 10-year-old insurgency has affected economic activities, including farming and other forms of livelihood of the people.

"This support will surely go a long way in putting smiles on the faces of the people."