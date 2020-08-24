Uganda: How Ugandans Are Losing Vigilance Against Coronavirus

On March 30, President Museveni announced a nationwide lockdown in effort to stop the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) after the cases increased in Uganda.

By then, Uganda had registered only 33 cases of the deadly viral disease, with the first imported case recorded on March 21.

But elsewhere, Covid-19 was already ravaging other countries, with more than 782,000 people infected and another 37,500 recorded dead.

Mr Museveni ordered shut Uganda's transport system, tourism sector, most businesses, malls and arcades, non-food stores and markets. He imposed curfew from 6pm to 6am.

Only a few essential sectors were allowed to operate but under strict guidelines.

The tough measures that were regularly preached by President Museveni and the Health ministry included wearing masks, washing hands with soap or sanitising them and keeping both physical and social distancing.

The President then said the tough measures had to be taken because some people had become undisciplined and had violated earlier and softer preventive measures.

However, after four months, the President relaxed the lockdown, but with the rigorous restrictions to stop Covid-19 left in place.

But two months into the 'new normal' ways of doing things, Ugandans have relaxed vigilance and are violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stop the spread of Covid-19. Now, with more than 1,750 cases as of Thursday, the population seems not bothered about the pandemic that is on the rise.

A recent study by Whitehead Communications Ltd, between July 6 and July 15 on public opinion and self-reported behaviour regarding Covid-19, revealed that 78 per cent of Ugandans have relaxed vigilance on Covid-19.

But the big fear now is that should the deadly virus hit Uganda as hard as it has the United States, Europe or China, the consequences would be disastrous, given our thin medical personnel and poor healthcare services.

In busy downtown Kampala, on Kikubo Lane, it is impossible not to run into a crowd. Here, shoulder-to-shoulder, shoppers jostle for space on the narrow lanes, in shops, and taxi stages without observing any social distance.

Boda bodas too, are a common sight, but with the riders wearing no masks or helmets and carrying no sanitisers and notebooks to record bio data of passengers.

Still many more of the motorcyclists overload passengers, defying the presidential directive limiting them to only one passenger.

The directive to taxis and buses to carry half their capacity is being enforced, but the orders to get their clients sanitise, wash hands, keep social distancing before boarding are openly flouted.

What is worse, the political season has kicked in and is gathering pace, with cases of violation of the SOPs becoming common.

Several pictures and videos of politicians convening meetings and marching with supporters have been shared widely on social media.

All these with no social distancing, no sanitizing and with few in the crowds wearing masks or wearing them the wrong way.

But with the gradual, then steady cases, and now big jumps in number of Covd-19 cases, Uganda is stumbling and missing steps on its warpath to stop the increasing cases of the pandemic.

With all this, the State minister for Works and Transport, Gen Katumba Wamala, has warned of another lockdown unless Ugandans drastically change their ways and abide by the tough measures to arrest the speedy spread of Covid-19 across the country.

Some of the directives

● Do not go in public when you sneezing or coughing

● Maintain four-metre distance from one another

● Do not shake hands or hug

● Wash hands with soap, regularly or sanitise.

● Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

● Regularly sanitise surfaces that are used by many people (for instance tables and door-handles.)

● All boda bodas to carry a sanitiser, a book for bio data, and not carry more than one passenger.

● Public transport to carry half capacity, no brokers at taxi stages.