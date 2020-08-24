Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Strengthens Biosafety Equipment

Luanda — Angola has received biosafety material to support children, women and young people affected by covid-19 pandemic.

Angolan first lady Ana Dias Lourença

The equipment was received by the Angolan First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, from her Chinese counterpart, Pen Liyuan.

The delivery ceremony of the equipment took place during an audience she granted to the Chinese ambassador to Angola on Friday in Luanda, Gong Tao.

The batch comprises 18,000 units of surgical masks, 5,000 pairs of examination gloves, 120 units of thermometers and 360 of hands sanitizers.

Pen Liyuan's move comes in response to the appeal launched by the African First Ladies, who have recently requested the support for vulnerable women and children.

Gong Tao also offered, on behalf of the Embassy, USD 20,000 to support Born Free to Shine project, a campaign launched by the First Lady Ana Dias Lourenço in December 2018, aimed to combat the HIV-AIDS transmission from mother to son.

At the end of the audience, the Chinese diplomat stressed the cooperation between the two peoples, stating that Angola and Chine have become closer since the outbreak of covid-19 pandemic.

He hopes the cooperation to be stronger especially in health, culture, trade and economy sector.

In turn, the Angolan First Lady Ana Dias Lourenço thanked her counterpart Pen Liyuan for the move, saying the donation will help minimize the effects of Covid-19.