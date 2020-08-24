Tanzania: Pccb Saves 23m/ - Meant for Fake Meeting

23 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame in Mpanda

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Katavi Region has saved 23m/- which would have been swindled by civil servants who allegedly held a ghost meeting and paid themselves sitting allowances.

The saved money is part of 41.12m/- that was embezzled by one of the suppliers in the regions and some dishonest civil servants.

The rescued money had been deposited into a special government account.

Katavi Regional Commissioner Mr Juma Homera had directed all civil servants who swindled the money in question by organising fake meetings to be taken to task with immediate effect, including instituting disciplinary measures and court action.

The RC ordered the anti-corruption bureau to start investigating all government institutions, Saving and Credit Cooperative Societies (Saccos) Agriculture Marketing Cooperative Society (AMCOS) and all development projects implemented through Force Accounts and other projects implemented by contractors.

Earlier, the Katavi Regional PCCB Commander, Mr Christopher Nakua, told the RC that the bureau returned 15,193,500/- to Tanganyika District Executive Director Mr John Lumuli, being property of Kamjela Primary School that was swindled by a supplier who was contracted to supply building materials to the school.

