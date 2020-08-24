Tanzania: 'I Am Crackshot', Sarpong Warns Yanga Rivals

23 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

YOUNG Africans striker Sarpong Michael has promised fire ahead of the next Mainland Premier League season set to kick-off on Sunday, September 6th in various hosting venues across the country.

Yanga will begin their campaign with a tough home match as they expect to welcome Tanzania Prisons at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city, the last match to be played on the opening day.

On the same day, their traditional rivals and champions Simba will begin title defence against Premier League debutants Ihefu FC at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya.

However, speaking yesterday in the city, the former Rayon Sports net burster assured fans to expect fire from him.

"I am grateful to be here and the only thing I can promise our fans is to expect the best next season. Also, I am happy with the reception I have received," he said.

Sarpong, who was once linked to join Simba, became the third foreign based player to jet in for Yanga ahead of the other remaining two players one of them is striker Yacouba Sogne from Burkina Faso.

Already, the club welcomed former Congo DR side AS Vita players Tonombe Mukoko and Tuisila Kisinda who touched down on Thursday and were exposed to heroic reception.

However, one of the club's sponsors GSM's Investment Director Hersi Said disclosed that the new coach is set to land tomorrow to take charge of the team.

"We are doing all these to implement pledges we made last season that we will fully be involved in the signing of new players to build a competitive team capable to win titles," he said.

Meanwhile, Yanga yesterday successfully launched their 'SportPesa Wiki ya Mwananchi' during a sparkling event at Mashujaa ground in Dodoma prior to its climax slated on August 30th at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The procession in Dodoma was led by the club's chairman Mshindo Msolla and his vice chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela who were accompanied by the passionate fans of the club.

Among other things, the club will parade all squad members to work for the team in the upcoming season plus unveiling new Jerseys.

Speaking ahead of the climax of the event, Yanga Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli said they initially planned to invite their Spain based partner club Sevilla to play against on the day but fears of Covid-19 pandemic has derailed the move.

