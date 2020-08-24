Somalia: U.S. Kills Al-Shabaab IED Expert in an Airstrike

21 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) says it had killed Alshabab bomb maker in an airstrike conducted in the vicinity of KunturWarey on Thursday.

In a statement from the U.S Command (AFRICOM) said it had killed one terrorist and destroyed a motorbike.

"Al-Shabaab continues to put Somali people in danger by ruthlessly attempting to place explosive devices in public areas," said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joel Tyler, AFRICOM director of operations in a statement.

"These extremists continue to terrorize Somali citizens without regard for their safety."

According to the statement, there were no civilians killed during the airstrike.

U.S. Africa Command and our international partners recognize that stability in Somalia will not be achieved through purely military means. It requires providing programs and opportunity for the Somali people.

In support of the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. forces use a range of effective and appropriate methods to assist in the protection of the Somali people. Together with partner and allied forces, U.S. Africa Command works on a daily basis to improve security conditions to enhance governance and economic development while preventing al-Shabaab's desire to expand their reach and further export violence.

U.S. Africa Command continues to work with its Somali partners to transfer the responsibility for long-term security in Somalia to the Federal Government of Somalia and its Member States.

