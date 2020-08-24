Sudan: Hamdouk - Executive Body Does Not Interfere in the Work of Investigation Committees

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk has pointed out that all the investigation committee, set up during the Transitional Government; enjoy full independency without direct or indirect interference the executive body he chaired.

Interviewed by Omdurman Radio, Friday that they do not interfere in the work of the investigation Committees formed during the Transitional period to enable them to work professionally.

"Justice and retribution will be achieved, irrespective to the period between the formation and work of the various investigation committees" He said.

On fighting corruption and prosecuting the corrupt and arrested elements of the former regime, Dr. Hamadouk has explained that the cabinet has a certain role, while, the Attorney General, judiciary and other regular circles carry out the implementation of the requirements of unveiling the corruption including trials and issuance of legal punishments.