Sudan: Hamdok - Formation of Legislative Council Not My Responsibility As Prime Minister

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk has expressed readiness to participate, effectively, in the nomination and formation of the Legislative Council which does not include in the powers of the executive body.

Dr. Hamdouk told Omdurman Radio, Friday, affirmed the cabinet's readiness to participate, by opinion, in the formation of the Legislative Council with the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) and the Sovereign Council to enable it to perform its supervisory role.

"We are in continuous consultations with the FFC to appoint the ministers" He added.