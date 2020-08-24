Sudan: Mediation Suspends Negotiation With Al-Hilo Faction

21 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The Southern Mediation in Peace Negotiations, in Juba, decided to suspend the negotiations with the People's Movement/North/Abdul Aziz Al-Hilo Faction until it meets the leadership of the movement.

The Chief Mediator, Tot Galwak said, Friday, in a press conference held in Pyramids Hotel, in Juba, that the negotiation between the Sudan Government and the Armed Struggle Movements in the other tracks will continue.

The mediation said it will issue a press statement shortly, for more explanation.

Galwal pointed out that the mediation team will consult the leadership of the movement concerning the resumption of the negotiations, adding that the movement's delegation will remain in Juba.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Comedian, Wife Apologise Ahead of Court Case
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.