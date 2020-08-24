Sudan: Mediation Suspends Negotiation With Al-Hilo Faction

Juba — The Southern Mediation in Peace Negotiations, in Juba, decided to suspend the negotiations with the People's Movement/North/Abdul Aziz Al-Hilo Faction until it meets the leadership of the movement.

The Chief Mediator, Tot Galwak said, Friday, in a press conference held in Pyramids Hotel, in Juba, that the negotiation between the Sudan Government and the Armed Struggle Movements in the other tracks will continue.

The mediation said it will issue a press statement shortly, for more explanation.

Galwal pointed out that the mediation team will consult the leadership of the movement concerning the resumption of the negotiations, adding that the movement's delegation will remain in Juba.