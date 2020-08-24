Sudan: FFC Is Our Political Incubator,Says Dr. Hamdouk

21 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk has described the Alliance of the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) as incubator of the Government of the Transitional Period and the revolution which empowered the civilian transitional government.

Hamadouk speaking, at Radio program, on Friday, denied the presence of chill between the executive body and its political incubator, affirming that the continuous meetings and regular consultations between the two sides are progressing well.

"All doors of the government and other executive bodies are wide open for the revolutionaries and their representative, at any time" He confirmed.

